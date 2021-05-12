Retro shooter Zombies Ate My Neighbors is getting a PC release

LucasArts' 16-bit classic Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its sequel Ghoul Patrol are finally getting their moment on PC, nearly 20 years after their initial releases.

Zombies Ate My Neighbors was originally released on both the SNES and Sega Genesis back in 1993. The bonkers top-down shoot-'em-up follows the adventures of Julia and Zeke as they trot around and rescue their neighbours from a variety of grisly budget horror film baddies. Ghoul Patrol released a year later and largely followed the same format of its predecessor, with Zeke and Julia returning.

The games—which will be the SNES version specifically—remain largely unchanged bar a couple of modern tweaks. There's a quick-save system being added, along with achievements. There's also some museum goodness with behind-the-scenes looks at unseen concept art and an interview with one of the original Zombies Ate my Neighbors developers.

It's always great to see beloved home console classics making their way to PC. We got sort of close with the fanmade roguelike sequel Demons Ate My Neighbors and a strange DOOM-esque version, but it's nice to have the real thing.

Lucasfilm Games, Dotemu, and Limited Run are bringing the games as a bundle to Steam and GOG.com on June 29 for $14.99/£11.39.