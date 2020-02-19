This Doom wad turns Zombies Ate My Neighbors into a first-person shooter

Zombies Ate My Neighbors released in 1993 for 16-bit consoles, and it was as straightforward as games come: you kill a bunch of monsters (not all of them are zombies) and rescue survivors. That very same year another game concerning the slaying of monsters released, and while it was arguably even more straightforward, it was a much bigger deal.

That game was Doom, and now in 2020, Doom and Zombies Ate My Neighbors are together at last. Modder Dude27th has been working on a Zombies Ate My Neighbors total conversion .wad for GZDOOM since at least 2016, and a demo was released last year. I only learned about it today (thanks, Destructoid), but it's worth drawing attention to, because the ye olde formula works remarkably well in a first-person game.

A lot of the textures in the .wad perfectly mirror those in the original game. Indeed, the modder has seemingly nailed the mood of the top-down shooter if the footage above is anything to go by. The modder says on ModDB that another demo is "coming soon-ish" (hopefully this year).