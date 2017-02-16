Redeemer is an action slasher that's like God of War meets Hotline Miami

The advent of PS Now on PC last year may have introduced some of you to God of War—the otherwise Sony console-exclusive series that's loosely based on Greek mythology. For those unaware it stars Kratos, a bruting Spartan warrior who now dons a killer beard and tears his foes to shreds with his Blades of Chaos weapons.

Billed as a "brute-force brawler", Gambitious and Sobaka's incoming Redeemer also stars a musclebound, beard-boasting champion—named Vasily—who relies on his fists, blunt objects, chainsaws, swords and firearms to lay waste to his enemies—all shot from a top-down perspective. With this, Redeemer echoes Denaton's Hotline Miami minus its neon-bleached video nasty aesthetic.

Due at some point in spring of this year, following a successful stint on Greenlight, here's its announcement trailer:

"Play as Vasily, an elite operative who once worked for one of the biggest arms industry corporations in the world," reads its newly-launched Steam page blurb. "Officially working in security, you were tasked with infiltration, assassination, extortion and even torture. When eventually the corporation decided to get rid of you, you manage to narrowly escape to a secluded monastery deep in the snowy mountains.

"For 20 years you tried to find peace and harmony among your fellow monks, but you are still too haunted by your murderous past to find either. Now after all of these years the corporation is finally closing-in on your location, and in so doing they have given you one last shot at redemption."

With that, expect the brutal combat outlined in the trailer above within a story-driven single-player action slash and blast 'em up. A horde-like Arena mode is expected at launch too.

No solid release date for now, however Redeemer is expected in spring, 2017 via Steam and GOG.