Red Orchestra 2 updated and reset, Tripwire explains what's happening

Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad has had broken experience and achievements since it launched, among a number of other problems. In a message to customers today, Tripwire admits, "...We've not done as well as we would have liked in the most important area to us - the happiness of all of our customers. To put it bluntly, the game had a rough launch. We've been working diligently since launch to get these issues sorted and have made great progress fixing issues with matchmaking, VOIP, and stability as well as improving performance. The final major area that we've been working on is stats, player progression and ranking."

Because players were wrongly credited for Audie Murphy-levels of heroism, Tripwire has decided to globally reset the stats for the game.

As I say farewell to my hundreds of undeserved kills and phantom sniper shots, Tripwire explains its position. "We have now fixed all of the major issues with the stats system and released an update yesterday to address these issues. Due to the problems with stats and players either earning stats and achievements that they didn't actually earn or earning stats at many times the intended rate, we are going to have to do a global reset of all stats for the game. This means all achievements, stats and player progression will be rolled back as if all players were new. This was not an easy decision for us to make, but one we felt we needed to do to preserve the integrity of the stats and ranking system, and to provide all of the players the best experience with the game over the long term."

Since this is going to erase a lot of progress, Tripwire have made the next few weeks a "double experience period" so players can quickly rank up to the levels they would have achieved if the experience system had not been broken. Tripwire has also created an achievement, "In B4 Reset" for those who play during this period, and hope to give some future rewards to people with this achievement.

It's not all bad news, however. Red Orchestra 2 is hands-down the biggest success Tripwire has ever had: "Within 2 days of the launch of the game it had surpassed the lifetime revenue of the original Red Orchestra that has been selling for over 5 years. The pre-sales and launch week sales of the game broke all company records, even beating out our hit game Killing Floor by a three-fold margin."