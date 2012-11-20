Red Orchestra 2 free update tweaks Countdown mode and adds extra map

World War 2 multiplayer military sim, Red Orchestra 2, now contains more war courtesy of the latest free Fall update. It adds a new map and a streamlined version of the Countdown game mode, which is now "much simpler to understand." Blue's News note that those playing Countdown will now earn double experience to celebrate. The new map, meanwhile, is a modern take on popular Red Orchestra 1 map, Barashka, which stars alongside bands of warring men in the latest update trailer below.