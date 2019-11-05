Here's the cheapest way to play Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC in Australia

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Roughly a year after its initial release on PS4 and Xbox One, Red Dead Redemption 2 finally comes to PC tomorrow. And it looks like it'll be worth the wait: in addition to new missions, horses, trinkets and a whole bunch of other stuff exclusive to the PC version, it'll definitely look a whole lot prettier, too.

The game will unlock at exactly midnight tonight, AEST time (check out the full unlock timetable if you're elsewhere in the world). Pre-loads are currently available on the Rockstar Games Launcher and Epic Games Store, and you'll need around 110GB space – so get deleting. As for hardware specs, here are the minimum and recommended requirements.

Prices for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC aren't particularly variable at this stage, and who you go with will depend on whether you value a couple of bucks off the usual total, or a bunch of bonuses that come with buying it direct from the Rockstar Games Launcher. Here are the current options – let us know if you've found better.

All prices are for the Standard Edition (except where noted):



$82.75 @ Green Man Gaming

As is common, Green Man Gaming has an eight percent discount on Red Dead Redemption 2 at launch (and right now), meaning it's currently the cheapest option.

$89.95 @ Fanatical

If you pre-purchase the game at Fanatical you'll get a five percent discount, which brings the price down to $85.45.

$89.95 @ Rockstar Games Launcher

A few points to take into account if buying it direct: for this price you're getting the Special Edition rather than the Standard Edition (which is usually $120). Not only that, but you get a free Rockstar game from among GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, Bully: Scholarship Edition and GTA: San Andreas. In terms of bang for buck it's probably the best option.

$94.45 @ Epic Games Store

The lack of regional pricing on the Epic Games Store really puts it at a disadvantage. The above price is how much US$64.99 is in Australia right now according to Xe.com. Australians should obviously avoid buying it here.

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games.