Popular

Here's the cheapest way to play Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC in Australia

By

Weigh your options before the big launch on November 6.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Roughly a year after its initial release on PS4 and Xbox One, Red Dead Redemption 2 finally comes to PC tomorrow. And it looks like it'll be worth the wait: in addition to new missions, horses, trinkets and a whole bunch of other stuff exclusive to the PC version, it'll definitely look a whole lot prettier, too.

The game will unlock at exactly midnight tonight, AEST time (check out the full unlock timetable if you're elsewhere in the world). Pre-loads are currently available on the Rockstar Games Launcher and Epic Games Store, and you'll need around 110GB space – so get deleting. As for hardware specs, here are the minimum and recommended requirements.

Prices for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC aren't particularly variable at this stage, and who you go with will depend on whether you value a couple of bucks off the usual total, or a bunch of bonuses that come with buying it direct from the Rockstar Games Launcher. Here are the current options – let us know if you've found better.

All prices are for the Standard Edition (except where noted):

$82.75 @ Green Man Gaming
As is common, Green Man Gaming has an eight percent discount on Red Dead Redemption 2 at launch (and right now), meaning it's currently the cheapest option.

$89.95 @ Fanatical
If you pre-purchase the game at Fanatical you'll get a five percent discount, which brings the price down to $85.45.

$89.95 @ Rockstar Games Launcher
A few points to take into account if buying it direct: for this price you're getting the Special Edition rather than the Standard Edition (which is usually $120). Not only that, but you get a free Rockstar game from among GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, Bully: Scholarship Edition and GTA: San Andreas. In terms of bang for buck it's probably the best option.

$94.45 @ Epic Games Store
The lack of regional pricing on the Epic Games Store really puts it at a disadvantage. The above price is how much US$64.99 is in Australia right now according to Xe.com. Australians should obviously avoid buying it here.

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games. 

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments