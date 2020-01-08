Red Dead Online wants to tempt you to become a moonshiner with new bonuses

I finally got enough gold together to buy my way into Red Dead Online's moonshiner career a wee while ago by completing daily challenges for the cheap gods of the Wild West. There's a lot of repetitive work involved in running a frontier business, though, so I confess I've not been taking care of it. With the latest update, however, Rockstar is trying to get me back to work.

Any moonshine maestros able to reach rank 3 before January 13 will net themselves new boots, or at least a new boot colour, and you'll be able to get 500 XP by flavouring any of your moonshine batches to give you a leg up. If you sell a medium-strength bath, you'll also get 30 percent off a horse, the Norfolk Roadster.

If you're just starting out or haven't jumped into the thrilling world of getting people pissed, Rockstar's also knocked down the price of properties and property relocation by 25 percent to help you get set up.

Traders, meanwhile, can get a 40 percent discount on items like the stew pot, a delivery wagon and other things you've unlocked in the Novice and Promising tiers. Everyone will also be able to grab more stuff out of the catalogue, including new hats, jackets and a hooded tunic. Some will only be available for a limited time.

Players who set up two-step verification will get extra discounts for the original trio of roles, the Outlaw Pass and a free horse. If you've got Twitch Prime, you'll also get a free bag and an upgrade for your still.

I might have to open up the speakeasy again.