Where is Madam Nazar in Red Dead Online?

Where is Madam Nazar today in Red Dead Online? If you want to give the Collector role a try you need to talk to Madam Nazar as soon as possible. However, this character roams across the map, and it’s not always easy to track her down.

The Collector role is perfect if you're the type that loves nothing more than scouring your environment for secrets and valuable trinkets. Nazar will have you on the lookout for heirlooms, treasure, and rare herbs, so with this Red Dead Online Madam Nazar location guide I'll help you locate her and get you on the path of a forager.

The first Madam Nazar location

Once you're done with the tutorial missions, you can find Madam Nazar. Open your map and look for a mission marker called ‘To Become a Collector’. Following the marker to its location introduces you to Madam Nazar and gives you the opportunity to become a Collector, one of three roles in Red Dead Online.

However, Madam Nazar will not stay in this location long.

Where is Madam Nazar today?

After meeting her the first time, it can be a little tricky to find Madam Nazar's location. She roams around the map and thus the spot in which she can be found changes daily. This would be a problem for all but budding Collectors such as yourself, but you still need to find her to turn in the fruits of your scavenger hunts.

There is one easy workaround, however. If you have a Collector’s Map equipped—in addition to helping you find the items on the map—it also reveals Madam Nazar’s current location. This is by far the easiest way to track her down. There are 12 possible Madam Nazar locations, but there’s no way to predict where Nazar will end up on each day, so stick to your maps rather than checking all 12 spots in the hope you get lucky.

What is the Collector role in Red Dead Online?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The Collector role is one of three main ones in Red Dead Online. To become a Collector, you’ll have to meet Madam Nazar and buy a Collector’s Bag from her. A Collector’s Bag costs 15 Gold Bars. You can get this premium currency for real-world cash, but you can also find Gold Nuggets in RDO itself: 100 Gold Nuggets makes one Gold Bar. Equally, if you find all 54 GTA Online playing cards, you can get the Collector’s Bag for free.

With the bag in your possession you can start getting to work. Being a Collector means finding hidden items and treasures across the map, and selling them to Madam Nazar for profit. The unique skills you earn from being a Collector will make it easier to find these hidden items. As you move up in the Collector rank, you’ll get special rewards, too.

How to find Collector item locations in Red Dead Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Your first job if you want to be a Collector is to buy a Treasure Map from Madam Nazar. These maps point you towards hidden treasure, which you can then take back to Nazar to sell for profit.

If you use Eagle Eye while searching for treasure, the goodies you're after will glow orange. Collecting these items increases your Collector rank, which will, in turn, give you new abilities to make it easier to find items.

You can sell items to Madam Nazar at any time, but you’ll get higher returns if you sell a complete set of items at once, as opposed to separately. So it’s best to collect everything before heading back to the elusive lady and selling as much as you can in one go.