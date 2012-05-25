Reality imitating realism: Day Z IRL video

In DayZ , we have a special name for the beach that new players begin the game on: "The Bean Coast." Escaping this zone is the first trial that newborn players overcome. Those that don't come to populate the shore/graveyard as corpses, bodies that tend to retain default equipment, including cans of beans.

We don't typically go out of our way to share machinima and similar video, but it's rare that a YouTube troupe really expresses the essence of a gaming experience. Creators Chicken Fried Comedy reenact the early moments of fear, trust, and gear gathering. And hey, it's Friday. None of us are wearing pants over here. You should play Tribes with us later.

Day Z just hit 100,000 players. What you need to play it, Arma 2: Combined Operations, is $30 on Steam . You can read a bunch of words we've written about Day Z over here .