Razer's Blackwidow V3 gaming keyboard now comes in Quartz Pink

Already there's a phenomenal richness of Razer Quartz pink PC gaming gear to be snatched up. Now Razer has added one of its most popular gaming keyboards to the line-up, the Blackwidow V3.

Previously the only keyboard available in the opulent Quartz countenance was the Razer Huntsman (for which you can read our 60% mini version review here). Now those of us with an inclination toward being utterly fabulous have at least a little more choice. Considering the popularity of the colour-way, I'm surprised there aren't more options. But at least this looks like a step in the right direction.

There doesn't look to be a Pro (wireless) version of the Razer Quartz Blackwidow V3 available in this colour just yet, though, and unfortunately for us in the UK, it only comes with US layout. Also the only option for mechanical key switches at the moment are the signature tactile, clicky Razer Greens, so those looking for a quieter experience are out of luck.

So the feature options are a little limited, but you're still going to be getting the excellent build quality and brilliantly bright RGB backlighting that Razer is known for. Some of our only gripes with Razer product designs are the prices, and this is no different. You're looking at $140 (£140) for the full-size keyboard, but Razer does tend to do some good deals around sales events... if you can wait.