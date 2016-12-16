Popular

Razer Diamondback Chroma and Orochi mice now on sale

Adopt a rodent.

It was a bit of a big deal when Razer brought back its iconic Diamondback mouse last year. While not loved by all, its long and unique shape found a following when it was released in 2004 and remained popular up until it disappeared in 2007. The latest version with Chroma lighting is now on sale at Amazon for $40, down from $90.

That's a pretty good price if you like the design. It's also one of not many gaming mice options (comparatively speaking) for left-handed gamers—the Diamondback sports an ambidextrous design.

In addition to Chroma lighting, the newest Diamondback sports a 16,000 DPI sensor that can be adjusted in 1 DPI increments, 1,000Hz Ultrapolling, up to 210 inches per second (50G) acceleration, seven programmable buttons, and a 2.1m braided cable.

While on the topic of Razer mice, we also noticed that the Orochi rodent is on sale for $40, down from $70. It's a wireless mouse that connects via Bluetooth, has an 8,200 DPI laser sensor, 210 inches per second acceleration, Chroma lighting, and up to 7 months of battery life.

This is a smaller sized mouse that can be iffy with its Bluetooth connection, though it comes with a detachable charging cable. While we're not huge fans of this one, its sale price makes it easier to overlook its flaws.

