Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge: Everything we know

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge ushers in the game's fifth year. The sizable update adds two new operators, a map rework, and a bunch of quality-of-life tweaks that many players will appreciate.

If you've already watched the Void Edge reveal from the Six Invitational 2020, you haven't seen it all. Ubisoft left many of its biggest balancing changes out of the panel and sneaked them into the official patch notes. Don't worry, though, we have you covered. Here's everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge.

Ubisoft typically only announces a Siege season release date a few days ahead of time, but we can make a good guess at when Void Edge will land based on past updates.

Void Edge entered the Siege test server on February 17. The testing period lasts three weeks, and Ubisoft typically starts the season the week after that. With this in mind, the likely Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge release date will be in the week starting March 9, 2020.

Meet the Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge operators

Defender: Oryx

Ability: Remah Dash

Remah Dash Primary weapons: MP5 SMG, SPAS-12

MP5 SMG, SPAS-12 Secondary weapons: Bailiff 410, USP40

Bailiff 410, USP40 Secondary gadgets: Barbed Wire, Bulletproof Camera

Oryx is a hardcore Jordanian brute. His specialty is roaming with fluid mobility. He doesn't use a gadget, but rather employs his Remah Dash ability, which is used to burst straight through soft walls, get a small speed boost, or shove enemies to the ground. He's also the first operator able to climb up through hatches. Oryx can choose to hoist himself up through the hatch or hang from it to scout the room ahead.

Attacker: Iana

Gadget: Gemini Replicator

Gemini Replicator Primary weapons: ARX2000, G36C

ARX2000, G36C Secondary weapon: MK1 9mm

MK1 9mm Secondary gadgets: Smoke Grenades, Frag Grenades

Iana is a two-faced trickster: she employs her Gemini Replicator to project a perfect clone of herself onto the map, which you control for up to 15 seconds to scout the route ahead. Her hologram can run, sprint, vault, and aim, but it can't shoot, melee, or ping. It also looks and sounds just like a real operator, so it can be used to bait defenders or mislead them with footsteps.

The Gemini hologram is destroyed with a single bullet and can be reused on a cooldown. Enemies that shoot the hologram aren't spotted like they are with Alibi's decoys.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

How one of the game's most beloved maps is being reworked

In Void Edge, Ubisoft is reworking one of Siege's oldest and most loved maps: Oregon. A lot has changed, but plenty has stayed the same, too. Here are the architectural facelifts you'll notice when you jump in:

First floor

A new hallway adjacent to the Meeting Hall connects Big Tower to the kitchen.

The dining room's exterior door is gone and a new door connects Small Tower to the dining room.

The white staircase now extends downward toward basement.

Second floor and above

The dorms have been revamped and the large central window has been repositioned.

Kids room now connects to Attic with a new door.

Attic has a small expanded are that connects to Kids Room and a new window to Oregon's exterior.

Small tower's upper floor has an additional room and adjusted window placements.

Bottom floor

Layouts have been significantly revamped for Laundry Room, Storage, and Construction.

Laundry hatch has been moved to a less-central location.

One meeting hall hatch has been removed.

A new freezer corridor connects a new staircase and unites Basement with the west side of Oregon.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

These are the biggest balancing changes

Lesion

Gu mines visible to Lesion only when in direct LOS and within an eight-meter distance.

Removal of initial Gu mine damage tick.

Gu mine damage increases to six damage per tick (instead of four).

DBNO players now immune to GU Mines. Being DBNO will still trigger them but the GU mines effect will not apply.

Twitch

Twitch’s drone will use a charge system similar to Yokai drones instead of a set ammo count. Drones will start with the maximum ammo count of three shots and it will take 30 seconds to recharge a new shot.

Drone start a round with three shots (instead of five).

Maximum carrying capacity of three shots per drone.

Drone shot cooldown reduced to 1one second (from two seconds)

Drone taser damage reduced to one hp (down from ten). Evil Eyes and Jager’s ADS gadget health also reduced to one hp.

Increased recoil for Twitch’s F2.

Warden

Cooldown removed on Warden’s gadget.

Warden now controls gadget usage time and can deactivate it manually, with a maximum activation time of ten seconds.

His ability recharges at the same speed than it depletes. When fully depleted, it takes ten seconds for it to be completely recharged

Dokkaebi: Stun grenades replace frag grenades

Maverick: Frag grenades replace stun Grenades

Nokk: Frag grenades replace Claymore

Ying: Frag grenades replacing Claymore

Compensator removed from DMRs

Along with Iana's two additional frags, this loadout change adds three more to the total number of operators that can carry frag grenades. The compensator attachment had no effect on DMRs, so it's being removed.

Client-side debris will be less annoying

Ubisoft is changing how debris works when breaking door and window barricades. Instead of smashing into large wooden chunks, a melee hit will produce small wooden scraps that don't obscure the player's vision. Debris remains client-side, but its negative effect on a match should be mitigated.

Attacker drone spawn

You might've missed this new feature, but it's pretty neat. When attacking, your prep phase drone will no longer spawn at a random location outside the map. Instead, it will spawn closest to your operator's chosen spawn point. For instance, if you choose to spawn in the back alley of Bank, your drone will automatically start nearest to Open Area or East Lobby.

Operator price decrease

Another round of price decreases is coming to operators released at this time in previous years. Here's the update as listed in the patch notes: