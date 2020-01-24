How to unlock Twitch Prime skins in Rainbow Six Siege

Fancy picking up the new Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Prime loot? Ubisoft is continuing its partnership with Twitch and bringing three new Twitch Prime cosmetic sets to it's long-living FPS. This time the spotlight is on Twitch (the operator), Maestro, and the evil sentient pizza formerly known as Mozzie (I'm not sure what's going on there, he just insists on wearing the mask). Twitch and Maestro are getting colorful, yet comparatively plain, camo sets similar to the last two Prime drops from 2019.

Each Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Prime skin set comes with a headgear, uniform, and weapon charm. Unlike other sets, you can only get them if you're a Twitch Prime—or Amazon Prime, since they're the same thing—member. Members can already claim the first for free, but the process is a little more complicated than checking in Siege's in-game shop.

Here's how to grab your free Twitch Prime sets step-by-step.

How to unlock the Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Prime loot

If you already have Amazon Prime but haven't linked it to your Twitch account, that should be your first step. Once you're all signed up, link your Uplay account to your Twitch Prime login. Returning to the same hub page presents you with the first cosmetic set ready to unlock. Hit the 'Claim' button and, once verified, the alpha pack containing the cosmetics will appear when you next boot up Siege.

Right now, the only claimable Prime drop is Twitch's Green Camo set. Read on below to see when the other two are releasing. If the cosmetics don't show up immediately, don't panic. Try restarting your game and, if that fails, come back later when Ubisoft's servers catch up to the action.

When do the Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Prime skins unlock?

As explained above, only one of three sets is available to claim. Ubisoft is giving away the three sets over the next few months, starting with the Green Camo set for Twitch that's available now. Next will come Maestro, then Mozzie-rella.

Thankfully, Ubisoft did share the exact dates for the next two Twitch Prime drops:

Drop 1: Twitch Operator Set (January 23rd - February 24th)

Twitch Operator Set (January 23rd - February 24th) Drop 2: Maestro Operator Set (February 24th - March 24th)

Maestro Operator Set (February 24th - March 24th) Drop 3: Mozzie Operator Set (March 24th - April 24th)

Yep, it looks like we'll be waiting until late March to try on Mozzie's unreasonably cheesy Pizza Party set. Does anyone really need that much pepperoni and cheese?

Remember, if you're mostly interested in Mozzie's set, but still want the others, you have to claim them during the windows listed above. After that, they're gone and likely never coming back. If you've already claimed one, the others will not unlock automatically. You'll have to come back to the hub page in February and March to grab the next two sets.