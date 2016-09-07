Rainbow Six Siege may be getting a second season pass [Updated]

Before it launched last year, Ubisoft laid out the details of a season pass for Rainbow Six Siege. The year-one extras would include eight new operators (which season pass holders would get early access to), new maps, an in-game currency boost, and some fancy, exclusive weapon skins. Now, based on this image of a Ubisoft survey posted on Reddit, it looks like more could be on the way.

The survey asks respondents to rank a list of items “that could be included in the future Season Pass.” The ranking is meant to go from one to six, but only three options are visible in the image: Uniforms, a monthly skin subscription (one exclusive skin per month), and “more exclusive customization options.”

None of them are what I'd call particularly compelling, but it's the reference to another season pass that's the interesting bit, especially the way it describes it as “the season pass.” That sounds to me like it's a done deal, rather than just an idea that Ubisoft is kicking around. Based on how Ubi has handled Siege so far, a second season pass could mean the release of more maps and operators for everyone during 2017.

Releasing a second season pass isn't unprecedented, but it is potentially risky: When Turtle Rock announced a second season pass for Evolve last year, the reaction was not what you'd call across-the-board positive. But that came just a few months after the release of the game, while Rainbow Six Siege has been out for the better part of a year, so there's been more time to establish what it does and how it will be supported over the long term. Ubisoft has also committed to keeping all new maps and modes free for everyone: The first season pass offers only cosmetic items, boosters, and early access to new Operators. Hopefully, the second—if there is one—will do the same.

And let us not forget that this is not actually an announcement of a second season pass at all, although it certainly looks like a good bet at this point. I've reached out to Ubisoft for more information, and I'll update when I receive a reply.

Update: Ubisoft has declined to comment on the report, saying in an emailed statement, "We have nothing to communicate at this point."

Thanks, VG247.




