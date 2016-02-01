Rainbow Six Siege 'Black Ice' DLC launches tomorrow, here are some new images

Despite releasing on February 2 (which is tomorrow in most parts of the world), Ubisoft hasn't said much about the forthcoming 'Black Ice' DLC for Rainbow Six Siege. We know a bit about the two new operators, but we only know these details due to a series of leaks. Now, Ubisoft has released some new info on the map via an unannounced update to the French version of its Rainbow Six site, though it hasn't yet done so for the English version.

As we suspected, the map takes place on a yacht that has crashed into icebergs. There's a handful of images (embedded above and below), as well as the following text: "In the Baffin Bay, a luxury yacht has crashed into an iceberg breaching the hull. Rainbow has been sent to secure the stranded vessel as an unidentified submarine has docked near the vessel."

As for the new operators, they haven't yet been added to the site. According to leaks, the Canadian operators will include Frost and Buck – the former is a defence operator bearing a mechanical trap, while Buck can "toggle [an] under-barrel shotgun attachment to his main weapon".

Publishers generally make a big song and dance about new content for their major titles, so Ubisoft's silence is interesting. It is free DLC though, so maybe they want to let the material do the talking. Weirder things have happened, I guess.