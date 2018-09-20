A Rainbow Six movie is coming

Variety reports that Paramount Pictures has developing official film adaptations for two Tom Clancy novels with Michael B. Jordan as the leading man. Jordan will helm the role of ex-Navy Seal John Clark (Clancy's second-most popular character in the "Ryanverse") in both Rainbow Six and Without Remorse, the former of which launched alongside the classic tactical shooter game of the same name in 1998.

Without Remorse will follow the novel in setting up the origins of Clark while Rainbow Six will follow the character as he forms the titular multi-national counterterrorism unit the games are based on. Clark is a long-established character in the Clancy universe and has previously been portrayed in Jack Ryan movies by Liev Schreiber in 2002’s The Sum of All Fears and Willem Dafoe in 1994’s Clear and Present Danger.

Michael B. Jordan

Throughout most of the game series, Clark was heavily featured as Team Rainbow’s director. This streak was broken in 2006’s Rainbow Six: Vegas. The series’ modern incarnation, Rainbow Six Siege, ditches most of the story elements of the past games for a multiplayer-only experience and an all-new cast of Rainbow operators. If Paramount’s new flicks decide to acknowledge Siege’s popularity, we could see Michael B. Jordan shooting baddies through walls or breaching the floor below to save a hostage. Hey, a guy can hope.