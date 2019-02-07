Raidmax stuck a mirror in its latest case for a trippy lighting effect

RGB lighting is everywhere these days, and especially in computer cases, where it's easy to stick an LED strip or a bunch of RGB fans. Raidmax's new Galaxy chassis is no exception. However, it takes a slightly different approach, one that invites you to look into its soul.

Instead of sticking a bunch of LEDs on this thing and calling it a day, Raidmax inserted a "magic mirror" into the front panel to deliver an "optical illusion of unlimited lighting effects into a gloomy space."

What exactly makes it a magic mirror rather than a standard mirror? I'm not sure—maybe when you stare into its soul, it steals yours, and it's not really an optical illusion at all but the souls of mortals transformed into RGB lights. Yikes!

Raidmax calls it "vogue" but I'd call that downright evil, if that's in fact what's going on.

Beyond its soul-sucking capability masquerading as an optical illusion, the Galaxy is a mid-tower case measuring 423.6 x 191 x 408 mm. It can accommodate up to a standard ATX motherboard and has room for a CPU cooler up to 145mm high and a graphics card up to 255mm long.

There's also room to stuff three 2.5-inch solid state drives and a pair of 3.5-inch hard drives. You won't find an optical drive bay, though, as the entire front is dedicated to the magical mirror of souls.

On top, there's a USB 3.0 port and a USB 2.0 port, along with a couple of 3.5mm audio jacks (headphone and microphone), plus power and reset buttons.

Cooling looks to be a concern. I don't know if RGB souls run hot or cold, but because they occupy the entire front panel, there's no room for any intake fans. Raidmax also neglected to implement any fan mounts in the side, top, or bottom. The sole fan mount is in the back, which is occupied by a paltry 80mm fan.

I haven't tested this case, but I'd definitely be hesitant to fill it with high-end hardware with only a single 80mm exhaust fan. Maybe that's why it's so cheap—according to TechPowerUp, this is a sub-$50 case.