Rage: the first ten minutes

[bcvideo id="1197762529001"]

Rage is out today in the US. Here's what the first ten minutes look like. After a surprisingly beautiful opening cutscene we're told what's what by a computer and thrown out into the wasteland. It's being played on a console, which is why we can see some of those mega-textures mega-popping in. Still, it sets the scene nicely. And that is one mean lookin' revolver. It's out this Friday in Europe. Our review will be live shortly. Have you played it? What do you think so far?