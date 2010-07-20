RA Salvatore's Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning teased

You know what must be cool? Being a best selling novelist called RA Salvatore, writing a bunch of fantasy novels and getting famous, and then having them made into a big RPG. You know what must be cooler? Having that happen, but with the help of Todd McFarlane's art direction, and with a design studio headed up by Ken Rolston, lead designer on Morrowind and Oblivion. Interested? Yeah, our ears pricked up, too.

Ken said the single player RPG would feature a "fast-paced, graphically stimulating action combat experience" that RPG enthusiasts "haven't seen before in other fantasy RPGs," as well as all the usual staples, like character customisation and a big old world begging to be explored. It's being developed by 38 Studios - that's the name of the studio, it's not actually 38 separate development studios. It's a studio headed up by former baseball star Curt Shilling.

You may now go to the teaser page and begin hammering F5 - alternatively, we'll give you a shout when there's something worth looking at over there.