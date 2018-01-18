Q.U.B.E. 2 dazzles in new mind-bending trailer

You can't fit a square peg in a round hole, they say. But you can use them to manipulate the structures of a mysterious planet in a bid to find your way home. In other words, first-person puzzle adventure game Q.U.B.E. 2 has a new trailer, that shows off a host of mind-bending, head-scratching puzzles.

Prepare thinking emojis:

Similar to its forerunner Q.U.B.E. (Quick Understanding of Block Extrusion, given its Sunday name), Q.U.B.E. 2 tasks players with navigating a series of increasingly challenging puzzle rooms, while uncovering the stranded protagonist's story en route.

This time, you fill the shoes of archeologist Amelia Cross who's wound up trapped in the "sand swept ruins of an ancient alien landscape". With a gravity-leveraging power glove, remote help from one Commander Emma Sutcliffe, and a killer bout of amnesia, you'll guide Cross to safety over 80 individual conundrums—all to the sound of Thomas Was Alone composer David Housden's score.

Portal and its successor have undoubtedly set the bar so high for this genre, but Q.U.B.E. is an example of it done well nevertheless. If you fancy its sequel, Q.U.B.E. 2 is due on PC in "early 2018".