Quantum Break developer Remedy Entertainment is working on two new games

Finnish studio Remedy Entertainment has been around for more than 20 years. In that time, it's managed to release Max Payne and a sequel; Alan Wake and a sequel; and, earlier this year, Quantum Break. (There's also its first game, Death Rally, which it remade in 2011, but nobody's ever heard of that one.) It's not exactly a blistering pace of development, which is why Remedy's decided to split itself into two teams, working on two separate projects—at the same time!

“First things first: we’ll continue supporting Quantum Break, which became the 'biggest-selling new Microsoft Studios published IP this generation.' It’s something we’re extremely proud of, so thank you to all of our fans for making the game a success and our long-time partner Microsoft for helping us create something unique,” Remedy wrote in a “State of the Studio” blog post.

“As for the future, we have some very exciting news to share. Moving forward, we want to create more games and hopefully get them out more often. In order to achieve this, Remedy has expanded into two game development teams,” the message says. “For a while now already, we’ve been developing a brand new Remedy game with a new partner. Our second team is working on an early concept, which will turn into another Remedy game sometime in the future.”

Sadly, neither of the two projects Remedy is currently working on is a new Alan Wake game, although it added that “we’re exploring opportunities in other mediums to tell more Alan Wake stories.” Beyond that, though, it plans to keep a lid on what it's getting up to for a good while yet.

“We can’t wait to show and tell you more about these new projects, but if there’s anything we’ve learned from the past, it’s that we should have the patience to announce games when they’re ready enough,” Remedy said. “So don’t expect us take the stage at E3 or gamescom this year.”