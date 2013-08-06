QuakeCon in pictures: North America's biggest LAN party

With another QuakeCon behind us, it’s time to reflect on the magic that happens every year at the largest LAN party in North America. Over 2,800 people brought their computers to the Hilton Anatole in Dallas to play games and gawk over some really incredible machines.



In the strange world of the QuakeCon Bring Your Own Computer room, having a beautiful, powerful, custom PC tower makes you part of the crowd. To stand out, your PC has to be massive, creative, well-lit and, preferably, home to a fully stocked fish tank. A lot of cases drew inspiration from popular games, while some paid homage to TV shows like Archer. Some were just incredibly well designed pieces of engineering, and that’s OK too.



In the exhibition hall, Bethesda’s decorations towered over everyone as people lined up to play Elder Scrolls Online and Wolfenstein: The New Order. Elsewhere in the hall I saw the excellent shooters Takedown and Rekoil, both completely opposite in their goals and yet both incredibly fun. The Omni virtual reality treadmill was on display and drew a huge crowd every time it started a run through a level of Half-Life 2.



QuakeCon turned 18 this year, and it looks set to continue breaking records and being the destination for fanatical PC gamers. This is QuakeCon in pictures.



