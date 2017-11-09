Pure Farming 2018 wants you to meet its 'Heroes of the Farm'

Earlier this year, the artist formally known as Pure Farming 2017: The Simulator renamed and rebranded itself as Pure Farming 2018. Techland and Ice Flames' forthcoming farm 'em up now has a new trailer that showcases the machines you'll be touring around the long grass this March.

In order of appearance, meet the Gomselmash Palesse GS16, the McCormick X7.6 VT-Drive, the Agromash Ruslan, the Mitsubishi L200, and the Skybury Coffee Combine Harvester. Pure Farming 2018 in its final form will also include "the rest of the squad", but I guess our collective introduction to them is for another trailer, another day.

If you'd like to observe individual trailers of individual tractors, Techland (they of zombie slasher Dying Light) directs those interested in this direction.

Here's Techland's Pawek Jawor on what Pure Farming 2018 is all about:

Pure Farming 2018 is not only about many diverse locations, but also about a great fleet of fully licensed and faithfully recreated machines from around the world. Each machine in our game has been officially approved by the licensor, and the developers made sure to make the in-game experience of operating it as true to life as it gets.

Pure Farming 2018 is due March 13, 2018.