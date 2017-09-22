PUBG exec contemplating 'further action' over Fortnite Battle Royale similarities

After describing themselves as "huge fans of the Battle Royale genre", Epic Games unveiled Fortnite Battle Royale last week—a new free-of-charge mode that'll drop 100 players into "one giant map" in a bid to become the last person standing. It's due to launch this coming Tuesday, September 26.

Now, it appears Bluehole has taken issue with perceived similarities between Epic's incoming mode, and its own similarly structured megahit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

"We've had an ongoing relationship with Epic Games throughout PUBG’s development as they are the creators of UE4, the engine we licensed for the game," says Bluehole VP and executive producer Chang Han Kim in a statement. "After listening to the growing feedback from our community and reviewing the gameplay for ourselves, we are concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known.

"We have also noticed that Epic Games references PUBG in the promotion of Fortnite to their community and in communications with the press. This was never discussed with us and we don’t feel that it’s right. The PUBG community has and continues to provide evidence of the many similarities as we contemplate further action."

We'll have more on this story as it develops.