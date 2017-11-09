PUBG creator Bluehole reveals new MMORPG Ascent: Infinite Realm

Bluehole, the creators of runaway hit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has revealed its next game. Named Ascent: Infinite Realm (or AIR, if you prefer), it's a high fantasy, steampunk-inspired MMORPG that's published by Black Desert Online's Kakao Games.

There's a lot going on in the following five minute-long announcement trailer, including, strangely, a fair amount of lag. Check it out:

Kakao reckons an AIR beta will launch in the first half of 2018, and says the following of its "realm vs realm combat":

Vehicles and mounts in A:IR serve more than just the purpose of transportation; they will also provide adventurers with the ultimate battle experience: A:IR’s Realm vs Realm PvP mode,” said Bluehole in the official press release.

In RvR, factions fight for fame and glory, taking turns to lead offensive and defensive efforts using all kinds of fantastical flying vehicles. Players can also join the fight from the ground with mechs and the use of anti-air artillery to fight airborne threats―or initiate ground based aerial attacks depending on the map and strategy.

Various strategic weapons such as cannons, mines and attack buffs are at each faction’s disposal to tip the balance in their favour. The combination of ground-based and aerial combat makes each fight strategically challenging and dynamic.