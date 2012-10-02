Project Eternity reaches 50k Kickstarter backers, new stretch goals announced

We're about halfway through the Project Eternity Kickstarter drive and there's already $2.2 MILLION in the pot. That's twice as much as Obsidian asked for. Now they're publishing new stretch goals to keep the green tide flowing. If pledges reach the $2.4 million mark (which seems likely at this point), Obsidian will add crafting and enchanting mechanics. As you'd expect, this allows players to combine the adventuring detritus they discover on their travels to make potions, scrolls and custom gear upgrades.

Obsidian announced that they'll be adding an extra dungeon to Project Eternity to celebrate reaching 50,000 backers. The Endless Paths of Od Nua are the product of a crazed architect who has died and left his catacombs unattended. "Od Nua's madness run far below the surface, stretching forever deeper into wandering catacombs and bone-cramped oubliettes unseen by living eyes for centuries," say Obsidian, which I'm pretty sure is code for "everything's fine down there."

You can keep track of Project Eternity's progress on its Kickstarter page . Thanks to VG247 for the heads up.