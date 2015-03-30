Project Cars will get new free cars every month

Slightly Mad Studios has announced that as a thank-you for everyone's patience—as if you had a choice—it will add free cars to Project Cars every month, beginning with the Lykan Hypersport.

It's a ridiculous name for a ridiculous car: Wikipedia says the Hypersport can hit 60 MPH in less than 2.8 seconds, has a reported top speed of 239 MPH, and has diamonds in its headlights. Accordingly, it sells for $3.4 million plus freight and taxes (I'm guessing), or roughly the equivalent of 148 nicely-equipped Chevy Malibus. It also appears, apparently rather briefly, in the upcoming film Furious 7. Feel the cross-promotion!

"We are immensely pleased to have this awesome machine in the game and to give fans the chance to get behind the wheel of a truly amazing vehicle," Creative Director Andy Tudor said. "The Lykan Hypersport represents the first of a series of free cars we’ll be giving away every month as a thank you to our fans for being so patient for the launch of the game. We’ll have more info on the full schedule of further content for Project Cars soon but we hope that this is a great sneak peek of just one way in which Project Cars is going to expand in the future."

How long Slightly Mad will maintain the monthly freebies is anybody's guess at this point, but free is free, and it's certainly a nice gesture. First, however, Project Cars actually has to come out, which is what Tudor meant when he referred to patience: The game has been delayed three times already, and is now expected to hit the track in mid-May.