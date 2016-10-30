Project Cars now has a limited free-to-play edition with VR support

Once you've forked out for a top-of-the-line VR headset, the thought of spending more money on actual software can be wince-inducing. So it's lucky there's plenty of smaller (and free) VR stuff to try, and Project Cars: Pagani Edition has, as of this weekend, joined that list.

As the name implies, Pagani Edition is all about Pagani cars, and seems to be a vehicle for promoting that brand (it's the "result of a unique collaboration with legendary Italian car-maker Pagani Automobili".) You get five Pagani cars and three tracks on which to drive them, in Time Trial or "Quick Race Weekend" modes. Importantly, you don't need a VR headset to play, though it supports both Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

You can head over here to download it. Our Matt White quite enjoyed the base game when it released last year, describing the "uncompromising simulation" as "beautiful, bold and varied".