Powercolor unleashes triple-slot AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT beasts

AMD-only graphics board specialist Powercolor has unleashed a pair of monster triple-slot takes on the new AMD Radeon RX 6800 series. The Powercolor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT share the same beastly cooling solution with three fans, seven heat pipes and murderous LED-enhanced looks.

As high-end boards, it’s no surprise to find the Red Devils use an all-metal design, with both the backplate and cooler shroud hewn from aluminium. While Powercolor hasn’t revealed the clock speeds of these beasts, the overall spec looks optimised for high clocks.

Along with the hefty coolers, other relevant features include the 14+2 phase VRM, high polymer capacitors and dual eight-pin power connectors, the latter of course being mandatory for all 6800-series boards.

The Red Devils' LED lighting is configurable for seamless syncing with other devices like case and motherboard lighting. Meanwhile, the boards’ dual DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C ports each have dedicated LED lighting, too.

Speaking of USB Type-C, only 'Limited Edition' Red Devil cards will feature the connector. All others will instead come with three DisplayPort outputs and a single HDMI.

There’s no word as yet on pricing. And as with any AMD Radeon RX 6000 series board, availability is the big question. But this certainly looks like it may be one of the higher performing and most overclocking-friendly 6800 options yet.