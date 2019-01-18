Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is a fighting game heading to PC later this year

nWay has partnered with Hasbro and Lionsgate to announce Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, a new fighting game which will head to PC, later this year. It'll launch on consoles first in April.

The game promises a new modern take on the Power Rangers' 25-year history, bringing the colourful heroes to the current generation (we're too old here to understand which iteration of Rangers they're even on now. Super Jet Ski Zords?). The trailer gives us a glimpse of the streamlined combat, which is hoped to be simple enough for newcomers to pick up but with enough intricacy to appeal to seasoned players of the genre.

Battle for the Grid will see the Rangers clash with villains and allow you to test your skills against friends or with other players from around the world. To make this easier, cross-play and cross-progression capabilities will also be present, meaning you'll be able to play it with that one mate that insists on playing everything on his Xbox One.

There doesn't appear to be a Steam page available yet and there's no window for a PC release date, but we'll let you know as soon as we know more. In the meantime, you can check out a handful of screenshots, below: