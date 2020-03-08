Post-apocalyptic tactics mixed with MMO Dreadlands comes to Early Access this week

Turn-based tactics game Dreadlands is coming this week, on March 10th. It’s a game set in a “colorful apocalypse” where you command a gang of outlaw weirdos to hunt down and—I can only assume—eat radioactive rocks to make yourself awesome. It’s a pretty standard tactics game, with turn-based shooting battles and a strategic metagame to frame them, but it has a neat twist: you can fight other people. We first got a look at that system when Blackfox Studios announced the game last year, but now you’ll get to see it in action. Notably, Dreadlands is published by Fatshark, who also publish the excellent Warhammer: Vermintide.

Dreadlands will have two of its three unique factions available to play at launch. It’ll also have a neat looking card-based tactical powers system and a morale system that plays out like an in-battle tug of war. The launch will have two background campaigns, one for each game, and a main story campaign that drives into the core lore of the Dreadlands world. There will also be murder like in the gif below, which I’ll be honest, has a lot more style than the average turn-based game. You can find Dreadlands on Steam and at its official website.