Portal Gun for sale in charity auction

It's been a fine few weeks for charity projects. An indie sock sale recently raised thousands of dollars, and a team of heroic volunteers are even now braving the terrible boredom of the Desert Bus challenge. The latest effort for Child's Play might just top them all. How would you like to own your very own Portal gun?

This replica of Chell's Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device can be switched between blue and orange portal firing modes, and even makes the pew-pew portal sounds when triggered. The gun will go on sale as part of the 2010 Child's Play Charity event auction in Seattle on December 7th. To see how this amazing replica was created, check out the project's build blog . Here's a video showing the gun's various features: