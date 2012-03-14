Portal 2 Puzzle Creator in internal beta testing now, will use Steam Workshop

The Portal 2 puzzle creator will let players make their own test chambers without having to dive into Valve's complex level creation tools. We got a chance to catch up with Chet Faliszeck and Erik Johnson at GDC for a chat about Valve's plans for the user friendly level editor. "I believe they're beta testing it right now," said Erik Johnson. "When the puzzle maker comes out, you will have a lot of content, that's for sure."

Valve announced their plans for the Puzzle Creator on the Portal 2 site last year, where they released the first couple of screenshots. It looks very similar to the animated diagrams of the first Portal trailers , released way back in 2007. Much, much friendlier than Valve's Hammer editor .

Valve are expecting a rush of new maps when the new tools are released. October's Portal 2 post mentioned that Valve were also planning "a community site to host all of these player-created puzzles." The recently released Steam Workshop can do just that, presumably players will be able to use the Workshop to show off their levels and vote on their favourites.

"Correct," said Erik. We can expect to see Steam Workshop support appearing in other Valve games, too. "You'll see the Steam Workshop coming from there, then to Left 4 Dead and then we're going to keep using it," Chet Faliszeck added. "It's not just for the modders, it's for the players. It's a super easy way to consume the creations of other people that are just really hard to do otherwise."

There's no release date for the new tools yet, but if it's in beta testing, it can't be too far off.