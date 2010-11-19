Portal 2 experiences "shortest delay in Valve's proud history of delays"

Stop the presses; a Valve game has slipped. The game was due to come out in February 2011, but the game has now been delayed by a couple of months. The new release dates are April 20th in the US and April 22nd in Europe. The comical press release announcing the delay can be found below.

" VALVE ANNOUNCES SHORTEST DELAY IN VALVE HISTORY

Valve today announced that Portal 2 — the sequel to the ground-breaking title that won over 30 game of the year awards, despite missing its original ship date — will now be available the week of April 18th, 2011. This two month slip not only marks the shortest delay in Valve's proud tradition of delays, it represents the approaching convergence of Valve Time and Real Time. Though this convergence spells doom for humanity, it will not affect the new Portal 2 release date."

Not entirely surprising, then, but a shame nonetheless. To tide you over till the now even more distant release date, you can check out a few trailers of the mind bending FPS puzzler in action, or read our huge interview with Valve looking into some of the crazy ideas that have been considered for the sequel. For more information, there's always the official Portal 2 site as well.