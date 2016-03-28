PlayStation VR 'possibly' coming to PC

Sony’s console virtual reality headset, PlayStation VR, has a chance of making its way to PC, an executive at the company has hinted.

Masayasu Ito, Sony Computer Entertainment’s senior vice president, told Nikkei that making PSVR compatible with PCs is something there is a potential for:

“Since PlayStation 4 shares a lot of its components with PCs, the possibility is there. At the moment we are focused on games and we are not ready to make any announcements at this stage, but I’d say there will be an expansion into various fields.”

[translation via Google and Segment Next]

PlayStation VR currently inhabits the bit of middle space in quality between the low-end models – your Google Cardboards and what have you – and the high-spec models, like Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Basically, it’s not rubbish and it’s not amazing, but it works well and doesn’t cost very much. There is very much a gap in the PC market for a headset like this – and let’s be honest, Sony will need to make as much money from this venture as it can. Come on folks, give us PSVR on PC – we’ll take good care of it.