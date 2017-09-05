PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold over 10 million copies

Since launching into Early Access on March 23, 2017, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold over ten million copies. That's ten million copies in just 165 days—which is an average of over 60,606 copies sold per day. Not bad for an unfinished game that began life as a mod.

In that time, PUBG has also eclipsed both CS:GO and Dota 2 in Steam player count, and its runaway success has prompted other online stalwarts to craft their own variations of the hugely popular formula. In case you were wondering, GTA Online's PUBG-style mode is not as good as PUBG.

According to a press release, PUBG has also set a new mark for peak concurrent users with "over 970,000, highlighted by the strong reception at the PUBG Invitational at Gamescom 2017."

My own favourite experience of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds involved me seeking a chicken dinner by way of bare knuckle boxing, however I equally enjoyed you guys' craziest (and stupidest) PUBG stories. And the fact Terry Crews plays with son warms my heart.

With new vaulting animations and a whole new map still en route, among many other things, who knows when PUBG's player count will slow down. It seems unlikely that'll be anytime soon.