Play the first chapter of A Plague Tale: Innocence for free

If you've been on the fence about picking up A Plague Tale: Innocence, the rat-infested stealth game, the new free trial might push you off it. You can play through the first chapter of Asobo Studio's miserable sibling misadventure, which is available from today.

Since Malindy's A Plague Tale review, I've been meaning to take a trip to medieval France. It's a striking, emotional journey, she says, though it can get a bit repetitive and the tone doesn't always fit. I can usually put up with a lot of issues for a good yarn, so I'll at least take the first chapter for a spin.

If you find that A Plague Tale tickles your fancy, it's conveniently on sale between now and September 16 on Steam. It's part of the Focus Home Interactive publisher weekend, where you can fill your library with Warhammer 40K games, along with the likes of Vampyr and The Surge.

You can download the demo on Steam now.