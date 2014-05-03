Planetside 1 is now free-to-play, with a working download link to boot

We mentioned t'other day that the first Planetside had been made free-to-play as part of SOE's all-encompassing (sorta) All Access subscription program, but at that time SOE had apparently melted under the strain, so we couldn't fling a download link in your direction. Now we can . Look at it there, all hyperlinked and lovely. You'll need 1.8 of your finest gigabytes to download the setup file - a tolerance for 2003 textures will probably help as well.

The Reddit post that discovered the download link - thanks, Redditor SaucyAndroid! - has a few players underneath complaining of not being able to connect, so there still might be a few problems with the relaunched Planetside, but it certainly seems to be in a better state than the inoperable one it was in a few days ago.