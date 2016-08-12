PC gamers, fill out our survey about piracy

Hello, PC gamers! After an overwhelming number of comments this week on our feature about the state of PC piracy in 2016, we realized our conversation on this subject deserved to be even bigger. The greatest unknown in the piracy discussion is just how many people pirate PC games. We'd like to change that and collect some hard numbers, but we need your help. That's why we've put together an open, anonymous survey. Whether you're a diehard pirate or vehemently anti-piracy, we want to hear from you.

Click here to take our survey about PC piracy. It's short, and should only take you about three minutes to fill out.

We'll collect the results and post them on PC Gamer in the near future.