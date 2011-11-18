Parting is such sweet sorrow, but it doesn't have to be all bad. We bid Dan Stapleton a fond farewell on this week's podcast, with Evan, Josh, Chris and Lucas giving him the best podcasting sendoff they can muster. You'll find out the answers to some of life's most profound questions: what's the best game of the last 8 years? Is there anything bad about Skyrim? What's the deal with quicktime events? And, most importantly, what's the difference between a zombie and a mummy?

PC Gamer US Podcast 295: Fond Farewells

