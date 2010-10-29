PC Gamer US Podcast 245 - Helicopter Freeman vs. Jet J.C. Denton

This week, on a very special episode of the PC Gamer Podcast... Josh returns from BlizzCon to tell us about Diablo III's Demon Hunter class. We share our spoiler-free experiences in Fallout: New Vegas (also, how is Dan already on his third playthrough). Evan tells us why Tribes deserves to be remade, and Logan describes the unique anatomical advantages of a civet vis-à-vis coffee.

