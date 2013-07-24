Popular

PC Gamer US issue #243: The 100 Greatest PC Games of All Time

From Peggle to Half-Life, this issue of PC Gamer US gives you a definitive list of the top 100 PC Games of All Time. We also review a meat grinder simulator—Company of Heroes 2—and we Reinstall the vomit-inducing Rollercoaster Tycoon 3. Oh yeah, and we went hands-on with Wolfenstein: The New Order.

Also inside:

  • Commander mode returns in Battlefield 4

  • A preview of Total War: Rome II where elephants crush things

  • Reviews of six gaming keyboards

  • Reviews for Wargame: AirLand Battle, ShootMania Storm, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger and more

  • A mod that adds 109 achievements to Skyrim

  • All the usual suspects: letters, rigs, and everything else
