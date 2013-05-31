PC Gamer US issue #237: The 25 Greatest Shooters of All Time

From PlanetSide to Quake to Team Fortress, the current issue of PC Gamer US is locked and loaded for a countdown of the 25 Greatest Shooters of All Time. Plus, we bring you our review of a brand new Eastern European dystopian shooter with mutants—Metro: Last Light—and invite you to Reinstall a classic Eastern European dystopian shooter with mutants—S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl.
Subscribers should have this issue in hand, unless your mail carrier suffered some unfortunate fate similar to the player character in Fallout: New Vegas, and is now wandering around with amnesia collecting canned food and scrap metal. Alternatively, you can snag the issue on a physical newsstand, or the digital ones listed above. Subscriptions and single issues are available, so in the words of Olmec from Legends of the Hidden Temple: "The choice is yours, and yours alone!"
Also inside:
- Double Fine Adventure now has a name: Broken Age. We have new details!
- Competitive Minesweeper? Yep. It exists.
- Our first glimpses of Battlefield 4
- Five hours hands-on with Company of Heroes 2's campaign
- Reviews of six gaming headsets
- Reviews for Defiance, Monaco, and Resident Evil 6
- A mod to make Legend of Grimrock even grimmer
- Your letters, the PC Gamer Rig, and everything else you expect to see