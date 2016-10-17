PC Gamer US December issue: Gwent

This month, we sent 52-pick up champion Dan Griliopoulos to CD Projekt Red’s Warsaw HQ to check out The Witcher 3 mini-game-now-standalone Gwent. Find out if he learned when to hold ‘em, and indeed when to fold ‘em. Elsewhere inside, learn how Samuel got on in real-life New Orleans where he visited Mafia 3’s digital incarnation—New Bordeaux. We also caught up with BioShock designer Jordan Thomas to discuss its hauntingly beautiful Fort Frolic stage, while our selection of previews this month includes Dawn of War 3, Civilization 6, Watch Dogs 2, and many more.

