PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 88 - Other Options Are Available

In this episode we discuss the crime games of yesteryear, the team's adventures in Red Orchestra 2 and Chris' first faltering steps into Defiance. Also featuring round two of our' ongoing attempt to figure out Tomb Raider and what happens when Graham answers Twitter questions before he's had his milk.
Show notes
- Graham's Red Orchestra 2 review from a while back.
- Chris' Tomb Raider review . Last time, we promise.
- First footage of EA's next shooter, 'The Adventures of Captain Gets His Leg Trapped Man'.
- Current descriptions of Thief 4's plot describe Garrett as returning to The City, so it sounds like the new game isn't quite a straight reboot.