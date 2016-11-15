PC Gamer UK podcast episode 28: Titanfall 2, Dishonored 2

Oh snap, We're back! Samuel was on deadline, Phil was in Texas, our FTP server wouldn’t let us log on. It’s been a rough, podcastless couple of weeks, but, to make it up to you, here’s us talking about two of this year’s best games: Titanfall 2 and Dishonored 2.

Also, we talk about Hitman. Again.

Download Episode 28: I've had feelings and it was 2D here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: Titanfall 2, Dishonored 2, Hitman

This week: Samuel Roberts , Andy Kelly , Phil Savage

This week’s music is from Dishonored 2.