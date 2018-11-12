PC Gamer UK Podcast 68: Selfies With Mothman

Sheepishly, the UK team returns to the podcast studio after a three month hiatus. Er… sorry about that. To make up for it, we talk through a selection of new and recent releases, all while trying to remember how you a) do a podcast, b) speak in full, comprehensible sentences, c) tell a joke without lampshading it first.

Discussed: Hitman 2, Forza Horizon 4, Return of the Obra Dinn, GRIS, Megaquarium, Fallout 76

Episode 68: Selfies With Mothman

Starring: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Philippa Warr