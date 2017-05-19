PC Gamer UK Podcast 44: Destiny 2, E3 predictions

Oh snap, it’s the PC Gamer podcast! I’m going to level with you: it’s 5:27pm on a Friday and the race is on to get this episode description written before we flee the building and embark on a weekend of PC gaming revelry. There’s just time to say that in this episode, Samuel, Phil and Andy make some E3 predictions, discuss Destiny 2 and answer your questions.

Download: Episode 44: Opium through a bagpipe tube . You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed .

This week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Andy Kelly

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us @PCGamerPod .

This week’s music is from Assassin’s Creed II.