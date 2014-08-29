Popular

PC Gamer UK October issue: Evolve

By

Release the Kraken! Hunt the Kraken! Stop the Kraken! Panic at the Kraken! These and other Kraken-based activities are at the centre of Evolve, Turtle Rock's 4-vs-1 multiplayer shooter. We sent the monstrous Ben Griffin to take a look at the game, and he came back, not only with a hands-on report on the Left 4 Dead successor, but also bathed in the blood of multiple games journalists. We didn't ask questions.

Also, this issue, exclusive gifts. We're giving away a free starter kit for Might & Magic: Duel of Champions, and a Crimson Portal effect for Path of Exile. The issue, which is in shops now, can be ordered through My Favourite Magazines . Digitally, you'll find it on the App Store , Google Play , and Zinio , and you can subscribe to get issues delivered directly to your door. Read on for a look at the subs cover, and a round-up of the features to be found in issue 270.

This month we...

  • Go claws-on with Evolve

  • Get hunted in Alien: Isolation

  • Talk to Cliffy B about his new arena shooter

  • Preview Heroes of the Storm, Civilization: Beyond Earth, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Path of Exile: Forsaken Masters, The Witcher Adventure Game, Riot, The Crew, Survarium, The Long Dark and Wasteland 2

  • Review Firefall, Risen 3, The Wolf Among Us: Season 1, OlliOlli, Gods Will Be Watching, Magic: The Gathering 2015, Abyss Odyssey, Lovely Planet, Warface, Light, Shattered Planet, Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux, Halfway, War Thunder, Sacred 3, Unrest

  • Supertest the latest high-performance SSDs

  • Learn how to lose successfully in Now Playing

  • Explore Guild Wars 2's second season in Update

  • Make the case for LA Noire in Reinstall

...And more.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
