PC Gamer UK May issue: Dawn of War 3

Hang on a second, what's with all the covers up there in the header image? Well, in recognition of Dawn of War 3's three principal races—the Space Marines, the Eldar and the Orks—this month's issue is running four different collector's covers: three of which include the main factions from Relic's incoming RTS independently, and one which gathers them on the same page.

Our cover feature this month, then, provides our most comprehensive look the long-awaited Warhammer 40K sequel, with which Samuel has spent over ten hours battling on the lost planet Acheron.

Elsewhere inside, we take a look at Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the massively expanded sequel to 2014's Shadow of Mordor, and gather the top 50 free games on PC in our now annually updated list. Other previews this month include The Surge, Ruiner, Hevn, Sunless Skies and more. And after all that we've still managed to ask in feature form: Why are survival games on Steam invariably unfinished?

Issue 304 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play , the App Store and Zinio (they may be slow to update—look for one of DoW 3's central races on the front). You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is pretty awesome:

This month: